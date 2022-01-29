Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Standex International has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

