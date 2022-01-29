StarterCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $33,428.84 and approximately $39.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00108400 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

