Stephens Boosts Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $45.50

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target upped by Stephens from $44.00 to $45.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of AUB opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

