STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.33 ($57.20).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €40.03 ($45.49) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.