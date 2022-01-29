StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,291,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $218,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

STNE stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

