StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STNE. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.15.
Shares of STNE opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $95.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
