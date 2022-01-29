StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $30.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STNE. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered StoneCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.15.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.