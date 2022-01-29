Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.10. 887,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,330,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.