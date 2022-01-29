Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.13.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $264.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.