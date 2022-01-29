Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.39. 1,903,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,027. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.48. Stryker has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

