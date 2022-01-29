Substratum (SUB) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $576,007.77 and $256.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00107976 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

