Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 22.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

