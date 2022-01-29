SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 192.6% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SSY opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.