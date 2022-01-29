SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Up 192.6% in January

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 192.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SSY opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.62.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
