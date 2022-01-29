Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.96

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 80621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after buying an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,058,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.