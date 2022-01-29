Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.61.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$12.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.96 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

