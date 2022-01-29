Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperfrom Under Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. Analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

