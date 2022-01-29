Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP grew its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STRE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

