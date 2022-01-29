Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 0.2%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.79). 50,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 130,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £229.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

