Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $296.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

