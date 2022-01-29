Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $78,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,822,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $247,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

