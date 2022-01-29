Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.12) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 580 ($7.83).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 373.40 ($5.04) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 357.60 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36.

In other news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,685.38). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($109,282.25). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

