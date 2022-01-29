T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 3.4%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $151.00 and last traded at $151.25. Approximately 20,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,670,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.62.

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

