Tao Capital Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Joby Aviation comprises 0.8% of Tao Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intel Corp purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $15,672,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56. Joby Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

