Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Target by 62.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 24.9% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

