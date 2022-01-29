TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

