TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

