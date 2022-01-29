TE-FOOD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74,506.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $74,506.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042516 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109226 BTC.
About TE-FOOD
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
TE-FOOD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.
