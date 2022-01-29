Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,688 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.4% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 74,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

