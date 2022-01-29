Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 258.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

