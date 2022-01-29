Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBP. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

