Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGE Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

