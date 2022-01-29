Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,576 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cannae were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

