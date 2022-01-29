Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 319 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $161.33 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,466.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.30.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

