TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

