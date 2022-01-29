Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 74.2% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

