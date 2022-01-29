Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.81 ($3.19).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O2D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

O2D stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €2.57 ($2.92). 3,326,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($2.99).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

