Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) PT Lowered to €3.40 at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price objective lowered by Barclays to €3.40 ($3.86) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TELDF. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of TELDF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

