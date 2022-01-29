Tellor Achieves Market Cap of $47.31 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $47.31 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $20.58 or 0.00054360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108754 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,383,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,379 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

