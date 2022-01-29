Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TVE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

