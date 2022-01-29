TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0021

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One TERA coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. TERA has a market cap of $1.80 million and $81,369.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

