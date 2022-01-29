Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of TBNK opened at $24.60 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

