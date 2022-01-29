Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $35.94 on Friday. Terumo has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Terumo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

