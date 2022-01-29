Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $201.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. Solid demand environment in the industrial end market contributed well. Growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets drove the results further. Additionally, strong performance of Analog and Embedded Processing segments contributed well. Solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, the company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous rise in the demand for electronic components remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average of $189.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.