Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

