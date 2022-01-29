TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.28.

Shares of TFII opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $27,158,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.