The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $758.20.

SAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $10.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $426.16. The stock had a trading volume of 304,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,352. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $406.68 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.65.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

