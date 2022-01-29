The Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $597.28

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 597.28 ($8.06) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.55). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 625 ($8.43), with a volume of 3,489 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of £133.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In related news, insider Jonathan James Diver bought 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £116,597.20 ($157,308.69).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

