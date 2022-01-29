The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

