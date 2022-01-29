The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Crypto stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 34,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,506. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.
About Crypto
