The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 326.5% in January

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 326.5% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. 36,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,075. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

