The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 465” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 391.25.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.